25CV1049: Primelending, A Plainscapital Company v. Jacob Michael Beck, Clark County Treasurer, Harley Deen Montgomery, foreclosure. 25CV1050: Clifford Owensby v. James B. Gastineau, complaint for damages 25CV1051: Lendmark Financial Services, LLC v. Lesly Torsell, Stephanie Torsell, action for money. All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

Chasity Lynn Ison, 31, of New Carlisle, caregiver and Justin Michael Stevens, 30, of Fairborn, cook.

Property transfers, also called real estate transactions, have moved to the Sunday HomesPlus section of the Springfield News-Sun.