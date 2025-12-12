Current cases:
25CV1048: Barbara Seward v. John/Jane Doe Drive #1, John/Jane Doe Drive #2, Saundra Marie Gibson, John/Jane Doe Employer #3, John/Jane Doe Insurance Company #4, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company, personal injury.
25CV1049: Primelending, A Plainscapital Company v. Jacob Michael Beck, Clark County Treasurer, Harley Deen Montgomery, foreclosure.
25CV1050: Clifford Owensby v. James B. Gastineau, complaint for damages
25CV1051: Lendmark Financial Services, LLC v. Lesly Torsell, Stephanie Torsell, action for money.
Marriage licenses:
Chasity Lynn Ison, 31, of New Carlisle, caregiver and Justin Michael Stevens, 30, of Fairborn, cook.
