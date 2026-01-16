26CV0041: Capital One, N.A, successor by merger to Discover Bank v. Timothy O. Elliott II, breach of contract.

26CV0042: East Street Ins. Co. v. Amie Renee Scott, complaint for damages.

26CV0043: Credit Acceptance Corporation v. Dion Gatewood, breach of contract.

26CV0044: Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC v. Allysa Conley, Unknown Spouse If Any Of Allysa Conley, Bryan Lee Conley, Unknown Spouse If Any Of Bryan Lee Conley, Ronald L. Conley, Elevateopco Trust, Goodleap LLC, Ronald L. Conley Deceased, The Unknown Heirs At Law Or Under The Will If Any, Unknown Spouse If Any Of Ronald L Conley, Treasurer of Clark County, foreclosure.

All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage Licenses:

Nadelie Pierre, 18, of Springfield, hairstylist and Daniel S. McIntosh, 21, of Dayton, college student.