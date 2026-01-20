26CV0047: American Express National Bank v. Roger Jenkins and Roger A. Jenkins, breach of contract.

26CV0048: Wright Patt Credit Unit Inc. v. Nancy A. Knauer, unknown spouse if any of Nancy Knauer and Clark County treasurer, foreclosure.

26CV0049: First Financial Bank v. Ana Maria Leach, unknown spouse if any of Ana Maria Leach and Clark County treasurer, foreclosure.

All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage Licenses:

Alasia A. White, 26, of Springfield, Stanley Electric, and Lovenson Daniel, 25, of Springfield, Amazon.

Brent A. Davenport, 57, of Logansport, Indiana, educator, and Melanie D. Mills, 54, of Logansport, Indiana, compliance officer.