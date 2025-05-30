25CV0465: Planet Home Lending LLC v. Clark County Treasurer, Craven Bail Bonds, Robyn M. Curtis (heir), Lisa M. Hart (heir), Annette M. Kaufman (heir), Annette M. Kaufman (trustee), Jason K. McCleary (heir), Katherine R. McCleary (heir), Michael An McCleary (heir), Jane doe, the unknown spouse of Jason K. McCleary (if any), the unknown spouse of Michael A. McCleary (if any), the unknown spouse of Annette M. Kaufman AKA Annette M. Thatcher (if any), the unknown spouse of Katherine R. McCleary, the unknown spouse of Lisa M. Hart AKA Lisa M. Davis (if any), the unknown spouse of Robyn M. Curtis AKA Robyn M. Davis (if any); foreclosure.

25CV0466: Damon Jamason v. Adam/Ann Doe (facility administrator), Buckeye Healthcare Holdings LLC, Buckeye Op Co LLC, Communicare Health Services Inc., Community Mercy Health Partners, CR Stoltz Family Investment Company Inc., David/Diane Doe (director of nursing), Fred/ Faith Doe (facility administrator), Health Care Facility Management LLC, I. Rosedale Family Investment Company Inc., John/Jane Doe RN 1-10 providing medical care to David Atkins, name and address unknown despite reasonable inquiry; wrongful death.

25CV0467: Discover Bank v. Marvin J. Shoemaker, breach of contract.

25CV0468: Crown Asset Management LLC v. Korey Havens, action for money.

25CV0469: Oxialeme Meme v. Brody D. Chandler, personal injury.

25CV0470: Clark County Zoning Inspector v. Suzanne M. Hagan, preliminary and permanent injunction.

Marriage licenses:

Jesse M. Lemaster, 46, of Springfield, electrician, and Jessica J. Dodds, 46, of Springfield, collections specialist.

Caleb A. Stevens, 21, of Springfield, Dunkin team member, and Elioena Trimble Tiago, 23, of Springfield, nursing assistant.

