24CV0868: Capital Auto Credit, LLC v. Heather Caudill, breach of contract.

24CV0869: PHH Mortgage Corporation v. Clark County Treasurer, Jonathan D. Hart, Jane Doe, Name Unknown, the Unknown Spouse of Jonathan D. Hart if any, foreclosure.

24CV0870: Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC v. Blake A. Cauley, Kellie Faulk, Unknown Spouse, if any, of Blake Aaron Cauley, Unknown Spouse, if any, of Kellie Faulk, foreclosure.

All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

Craig T. Whaley, 55, of Springfield, cook and Matthew D. Warwick, 53, of Springfield, help desk.

Lee R. Holdren, 47, of Springfield, fulfillment associate and Kimberly J. Fitch, 49, of Springfield, account manager.

Taylor C. Bowshier, 43, of Springfield, self employed and Brandie N. Smith, 35, of Springfield.

Douglas W. Fisher, 74, of New Carlisle, retired and Ellen Lyons, 74, of Enon, retired.

Ken S. Edouard, 31, of Springfield, Amazon and Frantia V. Joubert, 36, of Springfield, Stanley.

Rafael Zaragoza, 29, of New Carlisle, Millers Concrete and Silvia G. G. Ramirez, 27.

Property transfers:

Blake J. Sellers and David S. Thompson to Jose Del Cid Cabrera and Esthela Aracely, 2091 Sturgeon St., Springfield; $140,000.

Chance Madison to Elizabeth V. Tucker, 902-904 Drexel Ave., Springfield; $1,5000.

Sean M. Murphy to Zahkeyah M. Robinson to Bryan A. Avila, 460 E. Madison Ave., Springfield; $127,000.

Catrinna R. Stephen A. Jackson Jr., 370 Sherman Ave., Springfield; $0.

Gamma Rho House Corp and Delta Gamma to Willowtree Way LTD, 511 N. Wittenberg Ave., Springfield; $425,000.

Delta Gamma Fraternity to Willowtree Way LTD, 501 N. Wittenberg Ave., Springfield; $425,000.

Ashlee K. Finley to Fernande V. Exilien, 307 Chestnut Ave., Springfield; $175,000.

CDC Properties LTD to Ohio Special Investors LLC, 204, 208, 210, 212 E. Main St., Springfield; $214,000.

CDC Properties LTD to Ohio Special Investors LLC, 12, 18 N. Springs, Springfield; $214,000.

Carlos and Angela M. Baisden to Olivia Wills, 1823 Stratford Place, Springfield; $175,000.

Robert R. and Sharon A. Bramble to Robert R. Bramble, 247 Canterbury Drive, Springfield; $0.

Michael F. and Rebecca Schwaiger to Ian M. Hartsough and Natalia Gonzalez, 20 E. First St., Springfield; $235,000.

David L. and Teri L. Ratliff to Ronald O. Clark II, 136 E. Third St., Springfield; $130,200.

James M. and Janet L. Trinkle to Berly H. Vides, 136-138 E. Second St., Springfield; $143,000.

E. J. Turner to Quinton Turner and Abigail Lewis, 890 Free Road, New Carlisle; $87,200.

David L. Hull to Jake L. Carson, 1517 Beach Drive, Medway; $0.

Mutual Investment Group LLC to Carl and Kaitlin Christy, 565 Bowser Drive, New Carlisle; $250,000.

Ethel Blue to Rebekah Miller, 1273 Klose Ave., New Carlisle; $164,000.

U.S. Bank National Association to Justin D. Slone, 1235 Klose Ave., New Carlisle; $136,500.

James F. Miller to Christopher J. Miller, 11 Weinland St., New Carlisle; $0.

Carl B. and Deanna F. Hall, trustees to Robert A. Farrell III, 11740 Zeller Court, New Carlisle; $650,000.

Trent A. Kenyon to Sally Stumpf, 4528, 4536 W. National Road, Springfield; $0.

Ronald L. Cobb to Shawn and Sarah M. Cobb, 202 Villa Drive, New Carlisle; $275,000.

Cynthia A. Vermillion to Heather L. and Shelby Vermillion, 106 N. Hampton Road, Donnelsville; $0.

David M. Macgillivray and David Mason to David M. Macgillivray, 3668 Saint Paris Pike, Springfield; $0.

Kerri A. Rasor to Matthew K. Flint, 3327 Flowerdale Road, Springfield; $175,000.

Cynthia T. Vermillion to Heather L. and Shelby Vermillion, 2590 Ross Lane, Springfield; $0.

Kayla Smith and Devin Nicewaner to Kayla Nicewaner, 1610 Shrine Road, Springfield; $0.

Sara B. Hirt, trutee to Dimitri Reed, 5261 Detrick-Jordan Pike, Springfield; $155,000.

Michael A. Vaughn to Kaitlyn N. Miller, 10406 Plattsburg Road, South Charleston; $180,000.

Gilbert A. McCombs Jr. to Creighton A. McCombs, 8623 Wildlane Drive, South Charleston; $200,000.

CCW Enterprises LLC to Cameron M. L. Meredith, 7830 Columbus-Cincinnati Road, South Charleston; $254,900.

Thomas D. and Julieann Florence, trustees to Severt Select LLC, 10 Columbus Road, South Charleston; $10,000.

Ruth A. Shepard to Richele A. Shepard, 2900 Old Mill Road, Springfield; $0.