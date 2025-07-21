25CV0626: Justin Pernell v. John and/or Jane Doe, Christie McFadden, Taylor McFadden, personal injury.

25CV0627: United Security Financial Corp. v. Victor Ross Brunner, Clark County Treasurer, Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. As Nominee For Securitynational Mortgage Company, Unknown Spouse Of Jessica Williams, Unknown Spouse Of Victor Ross Brunner, Jessica Williams, foreclosure.

25CV0628: Lora Schneider v. Christian Healthcare Ministries, Carol Driscoll, Edgar Evans, Evans Family Ranch, LLC, Chad Watkins, personal injury.

25CV0629: Hill Apartments Of Springfield, LLC v. Auto Owners Mutual Insurance Company, Auto-Owners Insurance Company, Hill Apartments Of Springfield, LLC, breach of contract.

All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

Kayla B. Strausburg, 28, of New Carlisle, medical assistant and Devante E. Mansfield, 28, of New Carlisle, N/A.

Logan A. Grismer, 35, of Springfield, IT/marketing manager and Toni L. Lahew, 34, of Springfield, server.

Frederic N. Freda, 40, of Springfield, repair center administrator and Tiffany G. Nelson, 52, of Springfield, office manager.

Dhruvkumar N. Patel, 26, of Mount Laurel, NJ, software developer int. and Diya D. Jariwala, 21, of Springfield, front desk clerk.

