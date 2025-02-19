25CV0136: Credit Acceptance Corporation v. Gregory Allison, breach of contract.

25CV0137: SAC Finance Inc. v. Jamie L. Brown, breach of contract.

25CV0138: Capital One NA v. Jeffrey M. Reimers, breach of contract.

25CV0139: Lendmark Financial Services, LLC v. Jennifer Alexander, breach of contract.

25CV0140: Kimberly S. Packer v. Misty Ackley, Kris Shawver, personal injury.

25CV0141: The Huntington National Bank v. Jessica Leigh Johnson, Windreach Veterinary Services, LLC, action for money.

25CV0142: Edison State Community College v. Katara Wood, breach of contract.

25CV0143: Republic Finance, LLC v. Craig Miller, action for money.

Marriage licenses:

Alexis N. Oiler, 19, of South Charleston, Army National Guard and Justin D. Vomacka, 21, of South Charleston, diesel mechanic.

Richard P. Ganion, 50, of New Carlisle, driver and Kiley J. Quesada, 44, of New Carlisle, accounting.

Elizabeth C. Duhl, 29, of Springfield, office manager and Paul R. McDermott, 40, of Springfield, assembly line worker.

Ashlie M. Espinosa, 37, of Springfield, medical assistant and Levi G. Traylor, 39, of Springfield, general laborer.

Via L. Prasertsak, 26, of Springfield, inventory specialist and Dylan M. Carter, 26, of Springfield, digital press operator.

Guerline Dericin, 38, of Springfield, Amazon and Djeffre Charles, 41, of Springfield, energizer.

Alexxis B. Gaston, 28, of Springfield, Gabe’s Distribution Center and Mannoel Louffrance, 28, of Springfield, Gabe’s Distribution Center.

