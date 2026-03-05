Current cases:.
26CV0207: Jackie Gordon v. Chief Holley, quiet title.
26CV0208: Athene Annuity and Life Company, v. Buddy Lee Homes LLC, Matthew Buttrum, Unknown Occupant, foreclosure.
26CV0209: New Residential Mortgage Loan Trust 2018-1 v. James R. Huber, Treasurer Of Clark County, Unknown Spouse If Any Of James R. Huber, foreclosure.
26CV0210: Ado Practice Solutions v. Dr. Brian E. Weber O.D., Brian E. Weber, action for money.
26CV0211: Andrew T. Vactor v. Board Of Springfield City School District, other civil.
All cases are up-to-date.
Marriage Licenses:
Evonna S. Johnson, 28, Springfield, STNA and Timothy L. Hall, 35, of Dayton, N/A.
Edward C. Moritz, 74, of Springfield, retired and Mary T. Jarboe, 74, of Springfield, retired.
Taisha G. Louis, 18, of Springfield, school and Lens T. Chirac, 18, of Springfield, school.
Property transfers, also called real estate transactions, have moved to the Sunday HomesPlus section of the Springfield News-Sun.