26CV0208: Athene Annuity and Life Company, v. Buddy Lee Homes LLC, Matthew Buttrum, Unknown Occupant, foreclosure.

26CV0209: New Residential Mortgage Loan Trust 2018-1 v. James R. Huber, Treasurer Of Clark County, Unknown Spouse If Any Of James R. Huber, foreclosure.

26CV0210: Ado Practice Solutions v. Dr. Brian E. Weber O.D., Brian E. Weber, action for money.

26CV0211: Andrew T. Vactor v. Board Of Springfield City School District, other civil.

All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage Licenses:

Evonna S. Johnson, 28, Springfield, STNA and Timothy L. Hall, 35, of Dayton, N/A.

Edward C. Moritz, 74, of Springfield, retired and Mary T. Jarboe, 74, of Springfield, retired.

Taisha G. Louis, 18, of Springfield, school and Lens T. Chirac, 18, of Springfield, school.