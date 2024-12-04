24CV0910: Mariner Finance, LLC v. John Parker, breach of contract.

24CV0911: Mariner Finance, LLC v. Jodi Moore, breach of contract.

24CV0912: Mariner Finance, LLC v. Carol L. Yowler, John W. Yowler Sr., breach of contract.

24CV0913: Mariner Finance, LLC v. Jennifer L. Wilson, breach of contract.

24CV0914: Mariner Finance, LLC v. Jenny Haggy, breach of contract.

24CV0915: Mariner Finance, LLC v. Virginia A. Collins, breach of contract.

24CV0916: Mariner Finance, LLC v. Paul H. Bunch, breach of contract.

All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

Damian D. Miller, 26, of Springfield, unemployed and Rebekah A. Reel, 38, of Springfield, unemployed.

Sara A. Brandon, 23, of Springfield, receptionist and Daniel M. Wenger, 25, of Springfield, home security technician.

Property transfers:

Serita J. Draime to Karen Corbin, 1358 Old Farm Lane, Springfield; $215,000.

Susan L. Brougher, trustee to Richard E. and Janet N. Brougher, 31 Derby Court, Springfield; $500,000.

Albert W. and Susan K. Apple to Richard Derosier, 3301 Haverhill St., Springfield; $205,000.

Leigh Ann Rutherford to Destiny R. Rust, 1400 Ronald Road, Springfield; $170,000.

Guardian Property Development 2 LLC to Constance L. and William E. Stewart III, 1339 Greystone Drive, Springfield; $445,000.

James A. Hannon to Wisline Donatien and Ygens St. Phard, 1806 Springmont Ave., Springfield; $75,000.

Herlanda Addison to Herlanda Y. Addison, 700 Hazelbrook Ave., Springfield; $0.

Marchello Amerson to Donayres M. M. Portman, 1210 S. Bell Ave., Springfield; $0.

Pyles Property Management LLC to Pyles Property Holdings LLC, 904 W. State St., Springfield; $0.

Mr. Deeds LLC to Prudent Estates LLC, 1118-1120, 1124-1126 Maiden Lane, Springfield; $120,000.

Richard Becraft Jr. to Richard Becraft Jr., 517 N. Race St., Springfield; $2,100.

Michael Bostick and Wilma B. Hampton to Wilma B. Hampton, 306 N. Western Ave., Springfield; $0.

Your At Home Rentals LLC to Garlind Properties LTD, 326-330 N. Shaffer St., Springfield; $180,000.

Aim High Properties LLC to Gem City Housing Initiative LLC, 834-834.5 W. North St., Springfield; $101,200.

Kathleen J. Robinson to Richard L. Robinson II, 116-118 N. Western Ave., Springfield; $39,300.

Richard Van Bourgondien to Veronica Van Bourgondien, 1611 Malden Ave., Springfield; $0.

John D. Engle to Carrillo Group Sales LLC, 216 Walter St., Springfield; $34,500.

Mr. Deeds LLC to Springfield Advantage LLC, 2030 Broadway St., Springfield; $105,000.

Terry L. Freeman to Gem City Housing Initiative LLC, 2149, 2151 Larch St., Springfield; $60,100.

Your At Home Rentals LLC to Garlind Properties LTD, 409 Belleaire Ave., Springfield; $180,000.

Eric T. Woodland to Woodland Real Estate Group LLC, 1435 Cypress St., Springfield; $0.

Eric T. Woodland to David Gichubi and Julia Gakenia, 1704-1708 East St., Springfield; $152,500.

Eric T. Woodland to Woodland Real Estate Group LLC, 1709 Mansfield Ave., Springfield; $0.

Your At Home Rentals LLC to Garlind Properties LTD, 1346 Rutland Ave., Springfield; $180,000.

JMLA LLC to Realer Real Estate LLC, 1718 Rutland Ave., Springfield; $90,000.

Comfort Living LLC to Enriquez Investments LLC, 1319 Mound St., Springfield; $65,000.

Dawn D. Garrett to Mr. Deeds LLC, 227 S. Greenmount Ave., Springfield; $45,000.

Stewart A. Keaton to Shawn Rife, 1566, 1572 Lexington Ave., Springfield; $65,000.

Comfort Living LLC to Masterkey Properties LLC, 614-616 York St., Springfield; $45,000.

Jeanne R. Pamer to CBMM Properties LLC, 1055, 1057 Cypress St., Springfield; $34,000.

C & G Mortgage Inc. to CBMM Properties LLC, 1123 Oak St., Springfield; $28,000.

Mary E. Cline and Mary A. Cline to Mary A. Cline, 1628 Yorkshire Court, Springfield; $0.

Fresh Start Cleaning Services LLC to Eyennor Julien Vivianne JN Baptiste, 240 Rosewood Ave., Springfield; $191,900.

David Graham to Preston Sterling and Shala Allen, 139 W. Auburn Ave., Springfield; $132,000.

Robert L. Burton Jr. to Doris A. DeLeon Perez, 2110 Ontario Ave., Springfield; $54,900.

Donald F. Collier to Garlind Properties LTD, 2246 Ontario Ave., Springfield; $28,600.

Wilton Schuyler to Fernando S. Aguilar, 24 E. State St., Springfield; $15,000.