25CV0686: Grand Vista Oil v. Vernon L. Donnelly Sr. and Vernon L. Donnelly Jr., quiet title.

25CV0687: Wright-Patt Credit Union Inc. v. 1585 Mount Street LLC, Karl Alexandrunas and Clark County Treasurer, foreclosure.

25CV0688: Lendmark Financial Services LLC v. Devine Mitchell, action for money.

25CV0689: Lendmark Financial Services LLC v. Linda Honore, action for money.

25CV0690: Lenmark Financial Services LLC v. Liza P. Wood, action for money.

25CV0691: Carrington Mortgage Services LLC v. Anthony F. Arnold, Kristen N. Arnold, Clark County Treasurer, IH Credit Union Inc.; foreclosure.

All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

Mark L. Peters, 52, of Springfield, regional sales manager, and Julie M. Little, 55, of Springfield, sales director.

