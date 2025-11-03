25CV0940: Pennymac Loan Services, LLC v. Bobby Brandenburg, Christal Brandenburg, Lendmark Financial Services, LLC, State Of Ohio Department Of Taxation, Treasurer Of Clark County, foreclosure.

25CV0941: Nicholas Laudato, As The Administrator of the Estate of Jeffery Wright and as the Personal Representative of Jeffery Wright, deceased v. Northwood Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation, Springfield SNF, Inc., wrongful death.

25CV0942: Capital One, N.A, successor by merger to Discover Bank v. John Decker, action for money.

25CV0943: American Express National Bank v. Edward Young, Jr., Edward L. Young, Jr., action for money.

