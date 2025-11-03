Current cases:
25CV0939: Data Mortgage Inc., Essex Mortgage v. Ben French, Rebecca Ann French, State Of Ohio Department Of Taxation, Treasurer Of Clark County, United States Of America, foreclosure.
25CV0940: Pennymac Loan Services, LLC v. Bobby Brandenburg, Christal Brandenburg, Lendmark Financial Services, LLC, State Of Ohio Department Of Taxation, Treasurer Of Clark County, foreclosure.
25CV0941: Nicholas Laudato, As The Administrator of the Estate of Jeffery Wright and as the Personal Representative of Jeffery Wright, deceased v. Northwood Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation, Springfield SNF, Inc., wrongful death.
25CV0942: Capital One, N.A, successor by merger to Discover Bank v. John Decker, action for money.
25CV0943: American Express National Bank v. Edward Young, Jr., Edward L. Young, Jr., action for money.
All cases are up-to-date.
Marriage licenses:
Maria R. Vela, 21, of Springfield, retail worker and Micah A. Q. White, 21, of Springfield, retail store worker.
Matthew L. Pyle, 36, of Springfield, business owner and Destiny N. Selvage, 36, of Springfield, business owner.
Sydney A. Fielding, 30, of Springfield, building/grounds custodian and Brendon E. Hatfield, 25, of Springfield, building/grounds custodian.
Christopher M. Ward, 39, of Springfield, OJT and Charity L. Martel, 33, of Springfield, sales clerk.
Kyle S. Travis, 37, of Springfield, business owner and Alexis N. Dixon, 23, of Springfield.
Jordan R. Blue, 33, of Springfield, unemployed and Kia M. Adamczak, 30, of Lancaster, unemployed.
Mark A. Armstrong, 30, of Springfield, construction and Ashley N. Deselem, 32, of Springfield, educator.
Property transfers, also called real estate transactions, have moved to the Sunday HomesPlus section of the Springfield News-Sun.