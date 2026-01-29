26CV0063: Nathan Hale v. Abc Entities 1-10, Mario Cruz, CSH Group, Inc., Wesetfield Insurance Company, personal injury.

26CV0064: Citimortgage, Inc. v. Clark County Treasurer, The Unknown Heirs, Devisees, Legatees,Executors, Administrators, Spouses and Assigns and the Unknown Guardians of Minor and/or Incompetent Heirs of Shawn L. Miller aka Shawn Miller, foreclosure.

26CV0065: Pennymac Loan Services, LLC v. Bridgewater Homeowners Association, Inc., Clark County Treasurer, Nicolas Zepeda II, Unknown Spouse, If Any, Of Nicolas Zepeda II, foreclosure.

26CV0066: Mycumortgage LLC v. Clark County Treasurer, Robin K. Foulke, Secretary Of Housing And Urban Dev, Unknown Spouse If Any Of Robin K. Foulke, foreclosure.

26CV0067: IH Credit Union v. Eli Howard, breach of contract.

26CV0068: IH Credit Union v. Jacob M. Beck, breach of contract.

26CV0069: Panel Mondesir v. John/Jane Doe #1, Ashley Larkins, PAI Transport Inc., Gurpeet Singh, personal injury.

26CV0070: Pennymac Loan Services LLC v. Plaza Services LLC, Melissa M. Sams, William A. Sams III, State Of Ohio Department Of Taxation, Treasurer Of Clark County, United States Of America, foreclosure.

Marriage Licenses:

Symantha Jo Fox, 27, of Springfield, assembly and Sultan S. Mays Jr., 20, of Springfield, assembly.

Ja’Von S. Foreman, 20, of Springfield, N/A and Ava M. Petrotte, 20, of Cincinnati, N/A.