25CV1012: Autovest LLC v. Kayla Marie Danielle Taylor, breach of contract. 25CV1013: Velocity Investments LLC v. Diana Lewis, breach of contract. 25CV1014: Credit Acceptance Corporation v. Sullivan Lawrence, Pamela Roberts, breach of contract. 25CV1015: U.S. Bank National Association v. Janie Castle, breach of contract. 25CV1016: American Express National Bank v. Winterhoff Internet, Winterhoff Internet Solutions Inc., Matthew Winterhoff, Matthew T. Winterhoff, breach of contract. All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

Velda St. Charles, 21, of Springfield, Amazon and Jorgenritch Val, 26, of Springfield, Amazon.

Ronda R. Gibson, 56, of Enon, retired and Keith W. Goudy, 57, of Enon, retail manager.

William E. Boles, 55, of New Carlisle, aero space engineer and Sharon L. Carlisle, 57, of New Carlisle, CMA.

Robert J. Moore, 41, of Springfield, pilot and Amanda M. Harper, 39, of Springfield, LMT.

Skyler M. Crawford, 20, of Springfield, poolee and Abigail D. Gambell, 22, of Springfield, unemployed.

Property transfers, also called real estate transactions, have moved to the Sunday HomesPlus section of the Springfield News-Sun.