25CV0917: U.S. Bank Trust Company, National Association, As Trustee, As Successor-In-Interest To U.S. Bank National Association, As Indenture Trustee, For The Holders Of The Cim Trust 2019-R2, Mortgage-Backed Notes, Series 2019-R2 v. Clark County Treasurer, Dustin Conley, Kristen Conley, HSBC Bank USA, NA, S/B/M To Beneficial Ohio Inc. DBA Beneficial Mortgage, State Of Ohio Department Of Taxation, foreclosure.

25CV0918: Allstate Exterior And Restoration Services LLC, Allstate Exteriors LLC v. Donald A. De Wald, Donald Dewald, Donald A. Dewald, Sr., breach of contract.

All cases are up-to-date.