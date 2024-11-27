24CV0899: SAC Finance, Inc. v. Jacob A. Petro, breach of contract.

24CV0900: Nationstar Mortgage LLC v. Debroah Jackson, Leroy Jackson, Pamela Littlejohn, Clark County Treasurer, State of Ohio Department of Taxation, foreclosure.

24CV0901: SAC Finance , INC v. Jaswan JB Vanhoose, breach of contract.

24CV0902: SAC Finance , INC v. Christi A. Riley, Miranda L. Robinson, breach of contract.

All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

Deyma E. Ortega Perez, 44, of Springfield, stay at home mom and Abisai Hernandez Santiago, 41, of Springfield, PSSi.

Jeanne R. Pamer, 56, of Springfield, real estate agent and Michael R. Mcfarland, 54, of Springfield, civilian WPAFB.

Tonisha L. Powell, 30, of Springfield, Amazon and Jeffrey A. Brown, Jr., 35, of Springfield, Honda.

Property transfers:

Richard Berner to Pamela L. Berner, 627-627.5 W. Main St., Springfield; $0.

S & C Investments LLC to John Stillgess, 816 Isabella St., Springfield; $126,700.

McGregor Metal Innisfallen Works LLC to McGregor Family LLC, 1243, 1305 Innisfallen Ave., Springfield; $5,000,000.

McGregor Metal Innisfallen Works LLC to McGregor Family LLC, 1108, 1116, 1118, 1120, 1136 Cottage Ave., Springfield; $5,000,000.

Barbara A. Castle to Real Estate Reborn LLC, 1301 Beverly Ave., Springfield; $65,000.

Terri L. Anderson to I H Credit Union Inc., 1421, 1423 Klobdenz Ave., Springfield; $350,000.

Terri L. Anderson to I H Credit Union Inc., 720 N. Bechtle Ave., Springfield; $350,000.

Larry W. Smith to Chanda R. Perkins and Nathaniel J. Adkins, 1342, 1348 Keller Ave., Springfield; $0.

Randall McCarty to Matthew W. and Cortnie Taylor, 623-625 W. North St., Springfield; $85,000.

Mary H. Thomas to Ray and Dawn Willis, 2110 Saint Paris Pike, Springfield; $245,000.

Joanna Tritle to Roman T. and Gracie Gabriel, 1537 Shelby Drive, Springfield; $64,000.

Lenora Beekman and Lamar Ridgway to Lenora Beekman, 1719 W. Mulberry St., Springfield; $0.

Teri L. Rush to Punjasahib Investment Company Inc., 1754 Broadway St., Springfield; $95,500.

Roman Muskeyvalley to Marilyn Smith, 2100 W. Main St., Springfield; $5,000.

Paul M. and Gina L. Heffley to Gina L. Heffley, 2020 Sunset Ave., Springfield; $0.

Jolie and Brian Krause to Celeste Pierre and Duckensly Cherizier, 418 Gruen Drive, Springfield; $156,000.

Gail L. Ackerman to Alexis R. Smith and David A. Wilder, 1026 N. Burnett Road, Springfield; $182,000.

Bennie C. Cantrell to Benjamin R. Cantrell, 107 Cottage Place, Springfield; $0.

Brandon W. Windle to Clayton T. Jette, 1516 Edgewood Ave., Springfield; $180,000.

Timothy W. and Rebecca I. Delawder to Marc Lucner, 1177 Selma Road, Springfield; $6,900.

Steve R. and Nicole K. Main to Rehan Ohio Madison Rental LLC, 724 E. Madison Ave., Springfield; $0.

Sheldon R. Sr. and Sharesa S. Payne, 1510-1512 Lagonda Ave., Springfield; $0.

Valdez and Sons Renovations LLC to Jose Y. Diaz, 1015 James St., Springfield; $34,500.

Mills & Co Real Estate LLC to Ronal Bel Pierres, 1100-1104 E. Main St., Springfield; $105,000.

Jason J. Dozier to Castor LLC, 1658 Prospect St., Springfield; $30,000.

Angela Hawke to Punjasahib Investment Company Inc., 1724 Prospect St., Springfield; $107,000.

Matthew R. Nixon and Alexis L. Cathrin to Zachary and Emily Carroll, 412 E. High St., Springfield; $115,000.

Steve and Nicole to Rehab Ohio Liberty Rental LLC, 136-138 W. Liberty St., Springfield; $0.

Chance Madison to Elizabeth V. Tucket, 902-904 Drexel Ave., Springfield; $1,500.

Kristina M. Weinkam to Dorothy Weinkam, 453 E. Cecil St., Springfield; $0.

Steve R. and Nicole K. Main to Rehab Ohio Olive Rental LLC, 624-626 Olive St., Springfield; $0.

Donna A. Lord to Amy L. Hearlihy, trustee, 251 N. Broadmoor Blvd., Springfield; $0.

Daniel J. and Lisa A. Bourke to Joseph D. and Cheryl A. Denton, 121 S. Kensington Place, Springfield; $379,000.

Kimberly A. and John T. Donnelly Jr. to Kevin Crist and Haley Patterson, 10276 W. National Road, New Carlisle; $400,000.

Barry and Alice R. Mullins to Aveyard Paul Rentals LLC, 3085 Lake Road, Medway; $127,600.

Jared L. and Jennifer L. Preece to Chase and Jillian Cassidy, 395 N. Medway-Carlisle Road, New Carlisle; $425,000.

Northern Cardinal Properties LLC to Guiding Point Properties LLC, 1717 Hartley Ave., New Carlisle; $0.