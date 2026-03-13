26CV0236: IOU Central Inc. v. Jeanie Leibold, Refurb 1, Inc., complaint for damages.

26CV0237/26CV0238: Bruner Land Company, Inc. v. Clark County Treasurer, Miles Estates LLC, Miles Estates LLC, China Miles, Member, Miles Estates LLC, Joseph Miles, Member, foreclosure.

26CV0239: American Express National Bank v. Melissa Jewell, Melissa S. Jewel, breach of contract.

26CV0240: Capital One NA Successor by Merger to Discover Bank v. Mason Clark, breach of contract.

26CV0241: Lendmark Financial Services, LLC v. Tieren Ashley McElya, breach of contract.

26CV0242: Lendmark Financial Services, LLC v. Bradley E. Toops, breach of contract.

All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage Licenses:

Tina M. Leitwein, 41, of Springfield, retail and Amanda J. Hughes, 34, of Springfield, nursing.

Camden R. Miller, 24, of Springfield, physical therapist assistant and Jonas P. Marotta, 25, of Springfield, maintenance technician.

Property transfers, also called real estate transactions, have moved to the Sunday HomesPlus section of the Springfield News-Sun.