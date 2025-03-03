25CV0175: Eagle Loan Company of Ohio, Inc. v. Aaron King, Megan King, breach of contract.

25CV0176: Richwood Bank sbm to Home City Federal Savings Bank v. Capital One NA, Clark County Treasurer, Jan Doe, name unknown, unknown spouse, if any, of William T. Young Jr., John Doe, name unknown, unknown spouse, if any, of Ashley J. Young, Ashley J. Young, William T. Young, JR, foreclosure.

25CV0177: Shelter Insurance Company v. Breannia M. Mitchell, Karen Snedigar, action for money.

25CV0178: Sophia Blevins, Phillip Hoelscher v. Baker Warehouse Services, LLC, Jarvis Johnson, The Progressive Corporation, personal injury.

25CV0179: Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation, as Trustee for the benefit of the Freddie Mac Seasoned Credit Risk Transfer Trust, Series 2021-2 v. Kathleen J. Carr, Clark County Treasurer, John Doe, Name Unknown, the Unknown Spouse of Kathleen J Carr, if any, foreclosure.

25CV0180: Mariner Finance, LLC v. Gary L. Simms, action for money.

All cases are up-to-date.

