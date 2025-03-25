25CV0256: Pekin Insurance Company v. Shadiamond Mitchell, personal injury.

All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

Jack S. Melvin, 73, of Lynchburg, VA, retired and Paulette Henderson, 74, of Springfield, retired.

Ashlynn J. Douglass, 18, of South Charleston, none and Christopher C. Doolin, 18, of South Charleston, military.

Paavan Patel, 24, of Springfield, self employed and Nidhi A. Patel, 24, of Holly Hill South, SC, program coordinator.

