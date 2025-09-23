All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

Elly N. Bales, 24, of South Charleston, senior marketing associate and Jacob A. Koerner, 27, of South Charleston, service advisor.

Rachael L. Suhr, 34, of Medway, UPS and Cody D. Berger, 32, of Medway, UPS driver.

Katelyn I. Pownell, 26, of South Vienna, teacher and Albert J. Suever, 24, of South Vienna, chef.

James M. Strohl, 52, of Springfield, feeders driver and Cynthia D. Valley, 52, of Springfield, homemaker.

Joshua D. Weekley, 35, of Springfield, tech 3 and Krisha M. R. Ronulo, 22, of Springfield, none.

Chrismene Jean Baptiste, 37, of Springfield, packager and Jean B. Barthelemy, 37, of Springfield, manufacturing worker.

Logan B. Thompson, 24, of Enon, respiratory therapist and Lacie N. Smith, 24, of Enon, nurse.

Marc D. Roberts, 41, of Springfield, body tech and Ashley R. Robinson, 40, of Springfield, nurse.

Property transfers, also called real estate transactions, have moved to the Sunday HomesPlus section of the Springfield News-Sun.