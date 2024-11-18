24CV0872: PHH Mortgage Corporation v. Clark County Treasurer, Steven A. Cosby, Unkoen Spouse, If Any ,of Steven A. Cosby, foreclosure.

24CV0873: Eagle Loan Company of Ohio, Inc. v. Sara L. Butler, breach of contract.

24CV0874: JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. v. Brittany Evans, Brittany E. Thompson, breach of contract.

24CV0875: Cynthia Beachum v. Family Dollar, Family Dollar 796, personal injury.

24CV0876: Teresa M. Marks v. Allstate Fire and Casualty Insurance Company, Sharon F. Kohut, personal injury.

24CV0877: Wright-Patt Credit Union, Inc. v. Clark County Treasurer, State of Ohio, Department of Taxation, Scott R. Taylor, Unknown Spouse if any, of Scott R. Taylor, foreclosure.

All cases are up-to-date.

Property transfers:

Brandon M. McElwee to Donna R. Fuller, 4577 Green Meadows Road, Enon; $150,000.

Alissa D. and Jayson L. Chapman to Christopher R. Radford, 4494 Blough Drive, Enon; $189,900.

Constance S. Jackson to Gabriel Potter, 6717 Sterling Drive, Enon; $130,000.

Thomas G. and Nancy Mack to Pamela L. and Fred M. Fitzsimmons II, 6339 Manete St., Springfield; $349,900.

Matthew K. Flint to John and Elizabeth Baxla, 1222 Cardinal Drive, Enon; $355,000.

Earl D. and Shirley D. Settles to Shirley D. Settles, 3040 Sandalwood Ave., Springfield; $0.

Joseph E. Rutherford to Angela M. Orr and Heidi L. Rutherford, 2529 Marinette Drive, Springfield; $0.

Brian L. Bowen to Anthony and Andrew Adams, 1854 Berwick Ave., Springfield; $250,000.

Stephanne Jones to Keith and Pamela Marceau, 4529 McCord St., Springfield; $425,600.

Raymond L. Truebenbach to Melissa Harlow, 5141 N. Hampton Road, Springfield; $0.

Cynthia Vermillion to Shelby Vermillion, 6047 Neer Road, South Vienna; $0.

David R. Dickinson and Linda Paugh to Bettyjune LLC, 6599 Pleasant Chapel Road, Mechanicsburg; $0.

Jennifer Daniels to Hannah J. McCall, 2155 Seminole Ave., Springfield; $65,000.

Danny L. and Cynthia H. Boyd to Kyle and Tracy Gundolf, 951 Spruce Drive, Springfield; $454,900.

Robert M. and April M. Davis to Robert M. and April M. Davis, 467 Aberfelda Drive, Springfield; $0.

Oxner Custom Design LLC to William Drannbauer, 4143 W. National Road, Springfield; $37,000.

Donald R. and Patricia S. Cardosi to Matthew D. R. Cardosi, trustee, 5190 South Charleston Pike, Springfield; $0.

Robert N. Carr to Robert N. and Eleanor C. Carr, 728 Suncrest Drive, Springfield; $0.

Bridgewater Project I LLC to NVR Inc., 245 Ambassador Drive, Springfield; $60,000.

NVR Inc. to Sanjay Javvadi, 165 Chesapeake Circle, Springfield; $321,400.

Judy A. Ward to Deanna F. Hall, trustee, 3515 Kingsgate Court, Springfield; $485,000.

Myrna Miller to Denise Bell, 1044 Carson Lane, Springfield; $188,000.

Aaron and Dacia B. Jernigan to Todd and Todd Rucker II, 3139 Woonsocket St., Springfield; $192,000.

Debra K. and Leo H. Shepard to Debra S. and Terry L. Schmidt II, 2532 Home Orchard Drive, Springfield; $175,000.

Michael Talbert to Erika L. Lopez, 1214 Heard Ave., Springfield; $35,000.

Robert F. Taylor Jr. and Tamara H. Taylor to Tamara H. Taylor, 915 Jefferson St., Springfield; $0.

4 The Dogs LLC to WNW Springfield Property LLC, 715 N. Bechtle Ave., Springfield; $0.

Richard Becraft Jr. to Richard Becraft Jr., 517 N. Race St., Springfield; $2,100.

Jarah Properties LLC to Daniel and Lisa Bourke, 520 Dover Road, Springfield; $345,000.

Jill E. Anon to Bo Thomas Davis and Megan J. Piatt, 504 Northwood Drive, Springfield; $281,000.

Joy A. Krouse to J2J Investment Properties LLC, 2226 S. Hadley Road, Springfield; $90,000.

Khayesha N. Peterson to Cory Buntin, 2862 E. High St., Springfield; $153,000.

Marcia D. Frazier, trustees to Gail Ackerman, 335 Geron Drive, Springfield; $200,000.

Sierra L. Thomas to Sierra L. Thomas, trustee, 644 Cortland Drive, Springfield; $0.

Comfort Living LLC to Juliana B. Powell, 2108 Kenton St., Springfield; $169,800.

Elwood E. and Barbara A. Watson to RMT Properties LLC, 2508 Beatrice St., Springfield; $85,800.

Timothy A. Haley to Thomas A. Haley, 29 N. Douglas Ave., Springfield; $0.

Federal National Mortgage Association to David Birt Jr., 123 N. Arlington Ave., Springfield; $0.

Cory Buntin to CVG Home Buyers LLC, 103 N. Clairmont Ave., Springfield; $120,000.

Dillon Bloomer to Kevin P. and Michelle J. Rooney, 311 Belleaire Ave., Springfield; $144,900.