Current cases:
25CV1043: PNC Bank National Association v. Clark County Treasurer A B Graham Building, Glenford S. Fullen, Glenford Scott Fullen, Gena Doe, Name Unknown, Unknown Spouse, if Any, of Glenford Scott Fullen aka Glenford S. Fullen, foreclosure.
25CV1044: Jennifer Lynn Corn, Tashia L. Corn v. Adeline Stevenson Corn, a minor child by and through her mother and legal custodian, Tashia L. Corn, Dynes Lubin, Ohio Department of Medicaid, personal injury.
25CV1045: Lindsay M. Travis, Lindsay M. Henderson v. Mariner Finance, LLC C/O Corporation Service Company, Pamela Littlejohn Clark County Treasurer, Paula J. Tavis, Union Savings Bank C/O Eric Glazer, complaint for partition.
25CV1046: Sofi Bank, National Association v. Teena Siebold, breach of contract.
25CV1047: Capital One, N.A., successor by merger to Discover Bank v. Reshard Harris, breach of contract.
All cases are up-to-date.
Marriage licenses:
Gerline Jean, 42, of Springfield, unemployed and Michelet Juste, 42, of Springfield, machine operator.
Property transfers, also called real estate transactions, have moved to the Sunday HomesPlus section of the Springfield News-Sun.