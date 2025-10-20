25CV0906: Day Air Credit Union, Inc. v. David Myers, breach of contract. 25CV0907: Stone Creek Financial, Inc. v. Yasmen Wells, breach of contract. 25CV0908: Capital One, N.A. v. Nicholas R. Carpenter, breach of contract. 25CV0909: Huntington National Bank v. Ricky L. Meade, Virginia Meade, Meade’S Paving, other civil. 25CV0910: Agri Business Finance v. John Burton Haerr, III, Michele H. Haerr, Ohio Department Of Taxation, Southwood Financial Llc, As Trust Manager For Southwood Financial, Trust I Ct Corporation System, U.S. Bank Trust National Association, Owner Trustee For Rcaf Acquisition Trust, C/O Selene Finance Lp, foreclosure. All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

Taylor N. Rose, 24, of Springfield, DSP and Thomas B. Reigelsperger, 23, of Springfield, none.

Jacques A. Sainval, 36, of Springfield, Albany Or Construction and Iselaine Marcius, 30, of Springfield, Bisnine.

Kelsee A. Phillips, 32, of Springfield, Clark County SPCA and Otto A. D. Burton, 34, of Springfield, Konecranes.

Kathleen H. Mohler, 24, of Springfield, veterinary assistant and Clayton T. Tuller, 27, of Springfield, factory associate.

Property transfers, also called real estate transactions, have moved to the Sunday HomesPlus section of the Springfield News-Sun.