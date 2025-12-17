25CV1059: Midland Credit Management, Inc. v. Valerie H. Cline, breach of contract 25CV1060: US Bank National Association v. Clark County Treasurer, Colleen Fowler, Colleen M. Fowler, Troy Fowler, Troy L. Fowler, State of Ohio Department of Taxation, The Unknown Successors and Assigns of Polo Hills, A Planned Unit Development, United States of America, Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, foreclosure. All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

Nicholas A. Rutherford, 24, of Springfield, manufacturing and Heather N. Fisher, 26, of Springfield.

Van Boon, 43, of Springfield, draftsman and Anna P. Filatova, 38, of Springfield, homemaker.

Seth A. Potts, 24, of Springfield, financial advisor and Madeline K. Moody, 21, of Fairborn, bank teller.

Ebin A. D. Kleismit, 21, of Springfield, forklift operator and Julia I. Herrera-Cambron, 20, of Springfield, unemployed.

Patricia L. Hoendorf, 59, of Springfield, surgery scheduler and Kirk M. Anderson, 61, of Springfield, truck driver.

Property transfers, also called real estate transactions, have moved to the Sunday HomesPlus section of the Springfield News-Sun.