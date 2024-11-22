24CV0888: Carolyn S. Davis v. Administrator, Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation, High-Day, Inc., Day Spring Miami Valley Health Care Center, bureau of workers comp appeal.

24CV0889: Springfield Metropolitan Housing Authority v. James R. Miller, complaint for damages.

24CV0890: IH Credit Union, Inc. v. Skyler M. Utterback-Telles, breach of contract.

All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

Widlyne Jeanty, 25, of Springfield, medical assistant and Sony Felix, 27, of Springfield, laborer.

Aremi H. Lopez Roblero, 26, of Springfield, house maid and Cupertino D. Bravo, 22, of Springfield, house worker.

Property transfers:

Phyllis C. Schmunk to Phyllis C. Schmunk, trustee, 858 Trent Close, Springfield; $0.

Bryan K. Mounts to Paul E. Mounts, 1319 McGillivray Ave., Springfield; $0.

Mary A. Decker to Sharon and John Giannaris Sr., 2717 Aberdeen Drive, Springfield; $297,000.

Kenneth A. and Vicki L. Webb to Sean and Ashley McElfresh, 124 Old Mill Road, Springfield; $225,000.

Beatrice Allen to Beatrice Allen, trustee, 2724 W. National Road, Springfield; $0.

Tracy L. and Justin S. Williams to Justin S. Williams and TL, 700 Victory Road, Springfield; $0.

Sharon L. Petty to Sharon L. and Eugene C. Petty, 1820 Perkins Drive, Springfield; $0.

John C. and Cheri A. Howell to John C. and Cheri A. Howell, trustees, 114 Ogden Road, Springfield; $0.

Shirley A. and Lewis R. Kettlehake III to Shirley A. Kettlehake, 3401 Maplewood Ave., Springfield; $0.

William R. and Sarah Herzog to Robert Myers, 349 Birch Road, Springfield; $160,000.

Eric M. Fife and Hannah L. Stevens to Bryan Lawson, 121 Larchmont Road, Springfield; $195,000.

James E. Wade to Ernest L. and Kristy R. Rothgeb, 2205 Selma Pike, Springfield; $259,900.

NVR Inc. to Tood F. and Angela Hoadley, 237 London Ave., Springfield; $319,000.

Carol S. Kidd to Naudaka Thornton, 3026 Tackett St., Springfield; $180,000.

Simon Investment Properties LLC to Arniquese Dorleus, 1132 W. Mulberry St., Springfield; $37,000.

Sharon L. Fine to Jonathan H. and Sharon L. Fine, trustees, 701-701.5 W. High St., Springfield; $0.

CBMM Properties LLC to JAMSRL LLC, 799 W. State St., Springfield; $52,000.

Douglas C. Stout to Phillip Bean Jr., 404 N. Bechtle Ave., Springfield; $105,000.

The Bank of New York Mellon to Richard and Ava M. Van Bourgondien, 1501 Saint Paris Road, Springfield; $121,000.

James S. Schlather and Nancy J. Flinchbaugh, 1402 Saint Paris Road, Springfield; $185,000.

Oliver Q. Bane and Ana Botello and JAMSRL LLC, 1938 Broadway St., Springfield; $150,000.

Ronald E. Rathbun to Thomas R. Lewis II, 2126 Rutland Ave., Springfield; $155,000.

Wilma J. Hastings to Jacob W. Harvey, 168 S. Fostoria Ave., Springfield; $74,300.

Linda S. Durst to Miles D. and Terrie J. Cosner, 604 Reading Drive, Springfield; $0.

John E. Martin to Gerald L. and Sherry L. Wilson, 624 Mountjoy St., Springfield; $159,900.

James E. III and James E. Sr. Sherrock, to James E. Sherrock III, 421 N. Clairmont Ave., Springfield; $0.

Ronald E. and Tina L. Anderson to Rachel Ryan, 3655 Maplewood Ave., Springfield; $154,000.

CBMM Properties LLC to JAMSRL LLC, 2734 Berger Ave., Springfield; $40,000.

Anita Wilt to Melody A. and Howard A. Robbins Sr., 704 Catherine St., Springfield; $0.

Dan Harris and Marissa Turner to Jeremiah and Abigail Beem, 1913 Fulton Ave., Springfield; $140,000.

Da Cave LLC to WH Real Estate LLC, 30 Walnut St., Springfield; $435,000.

Da Cave LLC to WH Real Estate LLC, 39-61, 51, 55, 67, 101 Lincoln Ave., Springfield; $435,000.

Michael and Mary Hannon to Mary Hannon, 720, 726 Kenton St., Springfield; $0.

Mary A. Carney to Timothy Self, 1374 Maryland Ave., Springfield; $25,000.

ISL Properties LLC to Melissa Rams and Fernando Bejarano, 1587 Warder St., Springfield; $150,000.

All Star Realty Group LLC to Kelly Freeman, 1737 Columbus Ave., Springfield; $0.

Richard G. Buffington to Keith Clark, 1944 Appian Way, Springfield; $350,000.

Jared A. and Emily A. Isham to David Fish, 1340-1342 Cedarview Drive E., Springfield; $162,000.

Orca Holdings LLC to Mr. Deeds LLC, 234 W. Parkwood Ave., Springfield; $55,000.

Damaras and Shawn Hall to Etienne Paul and Stephanie Desir, 1413 Woodward Ave., Springfield; $70,000.

CBMM Properties LLC to JAMSRL LLC, 605 E. Rose St., Springfield; $75,000.