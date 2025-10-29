Breaking: GoBus to launch service in Dayton, Yellow Springs, Springfield, Middletown

Clark County Common Pleas Court cases

Crime
1 hour ago
Current cases:

25CV0933: Dennis K. Rand v. Buckeye Ambulance, Kettering Transportation Services LLC, Stephanie McCloud, bureau of workers comp appeal.

25CV0934: PNC Bank, National Association v. Bonnie J. Paul, Matthew A. Paul, breach of contract.

25CV0935: River Valley Credit Union Inc. v. Joy M. Harris, breach of contract.

25CV0936: Steven J. Tobin v. Patricia J. Drake, Tara D. Jackson, State Farm Insurance Co., personal injury.

25CV0937: Christopher Musick v. Kelly M. Wolfe, complain in partition.

All cases are up-to-date.

