Clark County Common Pleas Court cases

Current cases:

25CV0828: PLANET HOME LENDING LLC v. Clark County Treasurer, Shawn Dunn, Shawn T. Dunn, Sherri Dunn, foreclosure.

25CV0829: Velocity Investments LLC v. Michael J. Green, action for money.

25CV0830: DNF Associates LLC v. Jessica Foster, breach of contract.

25CV0831: Jonathan M. Knight v. Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield C/O Carelon, State Farm, Paula Mae White, other civil.

All cases are up-to-date.

Property transfers, also called real estate transactions, have moved to the Sunday HomesPlus section of the Springfield News-Sun.

