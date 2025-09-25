Current cases:
25CV0828: PLANET HOME LENDING LLC v. Clark County Treasurer, Shawn Dunn, Shawn T. Dunn, Sherri Dunn, foreclosure.
25CV0829: Velocity Investments LLC v. Michael J. Green, action for money.
25CV0830: DNF Associates LLC v. Jessica Foster, breach of contract.
25CV0831: Jonathan M. Knight v. Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield C/O Carelon, State Farm, Paula Mae White, other civil.
All cases are up-to-date.
Property transfers, also called real estate transactions, have moved to the Sunday HomesPlus section of the Springfield News-Sun.