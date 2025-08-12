25CV0693: Brian M. James and Amy L. James v. Anthem Bleu Cross Blue Shield, Dennis G. Gordon, Progressive Insurance and Kaffenbarger Truck Equipment Company, personal injury.

25CV0694: Southwood Financial LLC as trust manager for Southwood Finanicla Trust I v. Maddison Bellew and Peyton Bellew, action for money.

25CV0695: SAC Finance Inc. v. Cory M. Swick and Megan Swick, action for money.

All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

Aimee M. Frock, 36, of Tremont City, quality inspector, and Corey A. Grove, 41, of Tremont City, telemetry technician.

Isaiah M. Hatem, 23, of Springfield, job coach, and Grace E. Ayers, 23, of Springfield, customer service representative.

Property transfers, also called real estate transactions, have moved to the Sunday HomesPlus section of the Springfield News-Sun.