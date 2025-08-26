25CV0734: Lakeview Loan Servicing Llc v. Ethan Fick, Falynn Fick, Shirley Anne Fick, Unknown Spouse If Any Of Falynn Fick, Unknown Spouse If Any Of Ethan Fick, The Unknown Heirs At Law Or Under The Will If Any Of William O Fick Deceased, Portfolio Recovery Associates Llc, Unknown Spouse If Any Of Shirley Anne Fick, Treasurer Of Clark County, foreclosure.

25CV0735: Travis Enochs & Dana Enochs, Individually and as parents and next Friend of their minor child Emma Enochs v. Dennis Beal, Dana Enochs, Travis Enochs, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company, personal injury.

25CV0736: Jefferson Capital Systems, LLC v. Shannon Lewis, action for money.

25CV0737: JPMorgan Chase Bank, NA v. Judith Gartin, Judith E. Moore, breach of contract.

25CV0738: CCRL by Hunter Financial, LLC v. Taniesia Jordan, breach of contract.

All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

Madeline P. Mckinney, 23, of Enon, cultivator and Troy W. Knox, 24, of Enon, cultivator.

Matthew F. Walland, 41, of New Carlisle, carpenter and Alex A. Ameny, 28, of New Carlisle, piercer.

Samuel Belony, 45, of Springfield, Stanley Electric and Anise Damice, 37, of Springfield, Stanley Electric.

Victoria N. Bevington, 27, of South Charleston, physical therapist assistant and Christopher M. Jenkins, 24, of South Charleston, design/development.

Property transfers, also called real estate transactions, have moved to the Sunday HomesPlus section of the Springfield News-Sun.