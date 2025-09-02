Current cases:
25CV0744: Kendra M. Wilson, Ronald L. Wilson v. Bradley J. Benner, Benner Construction, LLC, complaint for damages.
25CV0745: Vernon Timothy Dugan, Administrator of the Estate of Joseph P. Dugan aka Joseph Dugan, Deceased v. Clark County Treasurer, Cornerstone Bank, Hillary Hamilton, Wesbanco Bank, Inc., quiet title.
25CV0746: Christie Kennedy, Christie A. Pasierb v. Alloyd Supply Inc., Stephanie McCloud, administrator, bureau of workers comp appeal.
All cases are up-to-date.
