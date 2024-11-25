24CV0892: CrossCountry Mortgage v. Steven Pierre, Treasurer of Clark County, Unknown Spouse, if any, of Steven Pierre, foreclosure.

All cases are up-to-date.

Property transfers:

Citibank N A to Treto Holdings LLC< 1518 Clay St., Springfield; $52,000.

Jessica Jones to Triple C. S. Investment Group LLC, 1601 Clifton Ave., Springfield; $53,000.

Clark County Land Reutilization Corp to Chris Walker, 412 S. Wittenberg Ave., Springfield; $0.

Noah D. Williams to Williteral Enterprises LLC, 907-913 S. Limestone St., Springfield; $0.

Allen Churchill Investments LLC to Carlton and Todd A. Churchill Sr., 1251 S. Limestone St., Springfield; $0.

Aim High Properties LLC to The Raegan Group LLC, 902-904 S. Limestone St., Springfield; $163,600.

Aim High Properties LLC to The Raegan Group LLC, 111-113.5 E. Liberty St., Springfield; $11,400.

Clark County Land Reutilization Corp to Nancy Lewis, 509 E. Liberty St., Springfield; $0.

Lavonda Sparks to Reneika Thomas, 1005 Clifton Ave., Springfield; $56,000.

Angela Campbell to Mr. Deeds LLC, 432, 434 E. Southern Ave., Springfield; $40,000.

JAMSRL LLC to CBMM Properties LLC, 297 E. Southern Ave., Springfield; $45,000.

Mary and Christa M. Towe to Christa M. Towe, 514 Rice St., Springfield; $0.

Bret Beach Rentals LLC to Frajo Immobilier LLC, 108-110 W. College Ave., Springfield; $80,000.

Comfort Living LLC to Hector Serrano Jr., 603 E. Cassilly St., Springfield; $85,000.

The Huntington National Bank to Victor Abijaoudi II, 616 N. Murray St., Springfield; $35,500.

Carrie Powell to Lisa Bourke, 260 W. Harding Road, Springfield; $0.

Ryan and Kaylee Lewis to Logan M. Cobbs, 380 Englewood Road, Springfield; $263,000.

Barry L. and Brenda S. Hoke to Brenda S. Hoke, 290 Glendale Drive, Springfield; $0.

Tracy L. Bivens to Skyler Hawk, 308 Ridge Road, Springfield; $156,000.

Kristyn L. and Kyle Keriazes to Janie O. and James W. Skogstrom, 128 E. First St., Springfield; $298,500.

Linda Willoby to Brandie K. McGuire, 7815 Milton-Carlisle Road, New Carlisle; $0.

James A. and Alice M. Berner to James B. A. Berner, 122, 168 Sinclair Ave., New Carlisle; $100,000.

Thomas M. and Ann B. Obringer to Jack J. and Rita M. Hollingsworth, 1170 Whaley Road, New Carlisle; $544,000.

Donald G. and Linda M. Van Oss, trustees to Hund E. H. Moussa and Daryn Thomas, 10422 W. National Road, New Carlisle; $545,000.

Ronald D. and Colleen Rouch to Ronald D. Rouch, 306 Rosewood Road, Medway; $0.

Kristen E. Black and Kreig Zink to Josiah and Bradly Trostel, 315 Kennedy Drive, Medway; $82,000.

Andrew R. Paradiso to Andrew Paradiso, 33 Carlotta St., New Carlisle; $0.

William E. Poland to Wayne Crowell, 27 E. Cedar Road, Medway; $36,000.

Robert Strunk to Paul Hahnemann, 806 Bellows Drive, New Carlisle; $165,000.

Christopher Howard to Mariam A. Rodriguez Ramierz, 463 Weinland St., New Carlisle; $165,000.

Evans Family Ranch LLC to Danny L. Landes, 11293 Milton-Carlisle Road, New Carlisle; $374,300.

George and Eleanor Monhollen, trustees to Ronda K. Wallen, 105 S. Main St., New Carlisle; $0.

New Carlisle Holdings LLC to Sean Verma Real Estate LLC, 101, 103, 103-105, 109 S. Church St., New Carlisle; $355,000.

Tommy D. and Sharon G. Graham to Mason D. and Haylea L. Bageant, 626 Spinning Road, New Carlisle; $194,000.

George and Eleanor Monhollen, trustees to Ronda K. Wallen, 220 Galewood Drive, New Carlisle; $0.

George and Eleanor Monhollen, trustees to Ronda K. Wallen, 344 Prentice Drive, New Carlisle; $0.

Alyssa R. Greene to Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation, 516 N. Church St., New Carlisle; $0.

Pamela K. Reid and Robin L. Burleson to Dane Swearington and Malerie Herrmann, 218 Funston Ave., New Carlisle; $179,900.

Kathy C. Williams to Steven K. Dick II, 2477 Snyder-Domer Road, Springfield; $0.

Roger L. and Beverly M. Winget, trustees to Gary W. Eubanks, 2035 Troy Road, Springfield; $0.

The Potters House Church of God to Haitian Ministry Eglise Evangelique, 2404 Troy Road, Springfield; $600,000.

Dale E. and Barbara S. Overholser to Dale E. Overholser, 2230 Troy Road, Springfield; $0.

Rick E. May to Todd E. May, 2673 Leon Lane, Springfield; $0.

Leo N. Smith to Clifford W. Smith, 6980 Terre Haute Road, Urbana; $0.