Current cases:

25CV0684: Robert Mellott, ADMINISTRATOR v. Trilogy Health Services, LLC, Trilogy Healthcare Operations of Springfield II, LLC, Glen Wooded, wrongful death.

All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

Danielle M. Borgerding, 43, of Medway, manager and Alan R. Johnson, Jr., 45, of Medway, mechanic.

Tosha N. Adkins, 28, of Springfield, hospital and Zachery R. S. Aldrich, 31, of Springfield, forklift operator.

Bradley C. H. Smith, 50, of Springfield, mechanic and Amanda M. Leonard, 40, of Springfield, sales.

Herline Cherisien, 23, of Springfield, CP account manager and Jude Panier, 24, of Springfield, store manager.

Property transfers, also called real estate transactions, have moved to the Sunday HomesPlus section of the Springfield News-Sun.

