25CV0365: Eagle Loan Company of Ohio, Inc. v. David Manley, action for money.

25CV0366: Eagle Loan Company of Ohio, Inc. v. Tito Lipscomb, Tito M. Lipscomb, action for money.

25CV0367: Eagle Loan Company of Ohio, Inc. v. Sara A. Dean, action for money.

25CV0368: Eagle Loan Company of Ohio, Inc. v. Dakota L. Lemons, action for money.

25CV0369: Eagle Loan Company of Ohio, Inc. v. Angel Frost, action for money.

25CV0370: Eagle Loan Company of Ohio, Inc. v. Cody T. Spangenberger, action for money.

25CV0371: Eagle Loan Company of Ohio, Inc. v. Mary Jones, action for money.

25CV0372: Chad E. Garrett v. Administrator, Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation, International Motors LLC, International Motors USA, LLC, bureau of workers comp appeal.

25CV0373: Patrick Jones, Rita Jones v. Aetna Health Inc., Kacie Boring, Tiffany Gamboa, Roy Jones, Ohio Department of Medicaid, Shelter Mutual Insurance Co., United Healthcare Services, Inc., personal injury.

25CV0374: Jarrett Allen v. John Does #1-4, John Doe Corporation #1-4, Patrick Kavanagh, Progressive Insurance Company, personal injury.

25CV0375: Credit Acceptance Corporation v. Ruby Atha, breach of contract.

25CV0376: Westlake Financial Services, Westlake Services, LLC v. Kaitlyn M. Rowland, breach of contract.

25CV0377: Credit Acceptance Corporation v. Jeremy T. Becraft, breach of contract.

All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

Fabruste Delieve, 24, of Springfield, Coremark and Lailah G. Joya, 19, of Springfield, N/A.

Frisnel Joseph, 43, of Columbus, U.S. soldier/truck driver and Anne E. Chevalivaval, 43, of Springfield, picker Amazon.

Logan B. Hawk, 22, of Springfield, data cable tech and Marlena M. Wainscott, 22, of Springfield, stay at home mom.

