Natalie N. Denton, 23, of Springfield, Amazon warehouse associate and Lauren G. Davidson, 23, of Springfield, Amazon warehouse associate.

Lindsay A. Norton, 31, of Springfield, LPN and Cloyd W. Mciver, 40, of Springfield, farmer.

Noah C. Cafeo, 23, of Springfield, Clark County Correction and Hailey K. Cydrus, 24, of Springfield, National Guard.

Kaitlin N. Bradley, 27, of Fairborn, revenue clerk and Corey J. Williams, 27, of Fairborn, quality assurance specialist.

Jesika E. Goodwin, 30, of Springfield, LPN and Amaria N. Hagler, 23, of Springfield, STNA.

Anneke T> Keesing, 21, of Springfield, student and Aviana S. Cline, 26, of Sugarcreek, respiratory therapist.

Property transfers:

Turnkey Cashflow LLC to 617 N. Belmont LLC, 617 N. Belmont Ave., Springfield; $145,900.

Comfort Living LLC to Jose M. Galdamez, 1805 Morgan St., Springfield; $38,500.

Carah Malone to Paul and Stephanie Dasilva, 1601 E. Home Road, Springfield; $272,000.

Sweet and Sassy Rentals LLC to Joshua and Kelly M. Snyder, 313 E. Rose St., Springfield; $95,000.

Roman Muskeyvalley to Marilyn Smith, 501 E. Rose St., Springfield; $0.

Thomas L. and Ruth E. Gulasa to Ruth E. Gulasa, 1554 S. Limestone St., Springfield; $0.

Sheldon Doing, trustee to Quiktrip Corporation, 2217 S. Limestone St., Springfield; $1,340,000.

Randy L. Young to Clark County Land Reutilization Corp, 820 Linden Ave., Springfield; $0.

Linda Lafrato to Clark County Land Reutilization Corp, 417 E. Liberty St., Springfield; $0.

Abigail and Christopher Perkins to Daniel Malone, 1133 Mason St., Springfield; $180,000.

David A. and Lisa K. Brown to Rashid E. Abu, 226 E. Cassilly St., Springfield; $60,000.

Comfort Living LLC to Hector Serrano Jr., 603 E. Cassilly St., Springfield; $85,000.

Danny L. and Betsy L. Dishon to Guilene Alexis and Karl Sajous, 505-507 E. Madison Ave., Springfield; $128,000.

Madison Springs LLC to Keplinger Investment Properties LLC, 319-321 Chestnut Ave., Springfield; $305,000.

David Parish to The Stone Crow LLC< 5 N. Murray St., Springfield; $65,000.

Thomas M. McCaughey to Nicholas McCaughey, 115 Kewbury Road, Springfield; $0.

Johanna Anthony, trustee to Mutahher I. and Iman Mohammed, 381 Englewood Road, Springfield; $263,900.

Joseph A. and Kaysi L. Brugger to The Ridgewood Group LLC, 123 Brighton Road, Springfield; $215,000.

Michael J. Wheeler to Carolyn L. Strausbach, 122 E. First St., Springfield; $164,900.

James A. Schaeffer to Elijah Diraimondo, 725 Bischoff Road, New Carlisle; $565,000.

Jane I. Sawvel to Jane I. Sawvel, trustees, 9255 New Carlisle Pike, New Carlisle; $0.

Deirde L. Andrews to Project Ambition LLC, 500 Beach Drive, Medway; $0.

Daniel R. Dawson to Zachary Roberts and Taylor E. Nelson, 1026 Frayne Drive, New Carlisle; $186,000.

Hans Rembold to Katherine F. and Kevin M. Swisher, 1109 Grissom Ave., New Carlisle; $189,000.

Fifty Stars Investments LLC to Kathy J. and Sarah Highlander, 5291 Lower Valley Pike, Springfield; $23,200.

Bonnie and Warren A. Hitchcock to Warren A. and Bonnie L. Hitchcock, 337 Gordon Road, Springfield; $0.

Linda F. Hewlett to Tracie A. Hayes, 11181 Gerlaugh Road, Medway; $0.

Doneric Properties LLC to Christopher Conway, 108 S. Pike St., New Carlisle; $140,000.

Kimberly A. Phares to Kimberly A. and David A. Phares, 206 Honey Creek Drive, New Carlisle; $0.

Lynn C. Blackburn to Miami Valley Home Buyers Inc., 223 Drake Ave., New Carlisle; $77,500.

Joshua Koronich and Ryan Christopher to Prestige Partnership Properties LLC, 134-140 Orth Drive, New Carlisle; $0.

Adam J. and Jennifer M. Shantie to Marco Williams and Tammy Inman, 2416 Snyder-Domer Road, Springfield; $171,000.

Gary Neff and Pamela K. Lookenott to Gary L. and Pamela K. Neff, 4435 Willowdale Road, Springfield; $0.

Erin L. and Paul M. Webb II to Tasha Ripley, 4873 North River Road, Springfield; $230,000.

Johnnie S. and Danielle N. Johnson to Isaiah and Melinda Shipley, 4041 Selma Pike, Springfield; $500,000.

Jason M. Timmons to Jason M. Timmons, trustee, 4621 Heron Road, Springfield; $0.

Scott G. Smallwood to Balinda Highbee and Adrian M. Yates, 1124 W. Urbana-Lisbon Road, South Vienna; $214,000.