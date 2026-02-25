26CV0175: Newrez LLC v. Clark County Treasurer A. B. Graham Building, Jami Giulietti, Eric W. Heskett, Eric Wilson Heskett, Mycumortgage LLC, foreclosure.

26CV0176: Telhio Credit Union v. Tucker Williams, breach of contract.

26CV0177: Allstate Exterior And Restoration Services LLC, Allstate Exteriors LLC v. Lucas Price, breach of contract.

26CV0178: Telhio Credit Union v. Arthur Murray, Christina Murray, breach of contract.

26CV0179: Credit Acceptance Corporation v. Tayana Hall, breach of contract.

26CV0180: Amerifirst, A Div of FNBO, First National Bank of Omaha v. Pamela Baker, breach of contract.

26CV0181: Freedom Mortgage Corporation v. Clark County Treasurer, Harold Edwin Foster, Jr., Jessica Bryn Foster, foreclosure.

26CV0182: Ford Motor Credit Company LLC v. Alyssa L. Miller, breach of contract.

26CV0183: General Electric Credit Union v. Dillon M. Palmer, breach of contract.

All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage Licenses:

Anthony G. Staup, 46, of New Carlisle, none and Christy G. Gibson, 46, of New Carlisle, CSR.

Ashley M. Wade, 39, of Enon, RN and Derrick J. Beam, 37, of Enon, manager.