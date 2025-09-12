25CV0792: Wells Fargo USA Holdings, LLC v. Clark County Treasurer, State of Ohio Department of Taxation, Unknown Heirs, Beneficiaries, Fiduciaries, Devisees and Donees of Patricia A. Moore, Deceased Serve Via Publication, Unknown Occupant/Tenant, Unknown Spouse, if any, of Patricia A. Moore, foreclosure. 25CV0793: David Hansen, Matthew Hansen v. Ohio Department of Medicaid, State Farm Automobile Insurance Company, Annette R. Theopolos, personal injury. 25CV0794: Alissa Glenn v. Brian Fugate, breach of contract. 25CV0795: Lynn A. Miller v. Navistar International Transportation, Stephanie McCloud CEO Administrator, bureau of workers comp appeal.

All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

Larry J. Morris, 69, of Springfield, retired and Michele A. Woolum, 68, of Springfield, retired.

Michael S. Price, 30, of Springfield, diesel technician and Nadia K. Uhrig, 30, of Springfield, mother.

Caleb E. Moody, 23, of Springfield, IT analyst and Audrey C. Nourse, 26, of Springfield, medical student.

Property transfers, also called real estate transactions, have moved to the Sunday HomesPlus section of the Springfield News-Sun.