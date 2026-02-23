Current cases:.
26CV0164: Felicia Nichols v. Anthony Fugate, Ohio Department Of Medicaid, personal injury.
26CV0165: Chris Direnzi v. Michael Pollard, Mike Pollard, action for money.
All cases are up-to-date.
Marriage Licenses:
Jennessa E. Boggs, 35, of Springfield, daycare teacher and Nicholas S. Lightle, 34, of Springfield, Kroger.
Raymell J. Sherod, 29, of Springfield, United States Marine and Sonti M. Green, 23, of Springfield, cleaner.
Cheryl L. White, 73, of Springfield, retired and Jon R. Wehler, 71, of Springfield, retired.
Chelisa L. J. Frantz, 29, of Springfield, housekeeping and James M. Hatter, 32, of Springfield, forklift driver.
Property transfers, also called real estate transactions, have moved to the Sunday HomesPlus section of the Springfield News-Sun.