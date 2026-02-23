26CV0165: Chris Direnzi v. Michael Pollard, Mike Pollard, action for money.

All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage Licenses:

Jennessa E. Boggs, 35, of Springfield, daycare teacher and Nicholas S. Lightle, 34, of Springfield, Kroger.

Raymell J. Sherod, 29, of Springfield, United States Marine and Sonti M. Green, 23, of Springfield, cleaner.

Cheryl L. White, 73, of Springfield, retired and Jon R. Wehler, 71, of Springfield, retired.

Chelisa L. J. Frantz, 29, of Springfield, housekeeping and James M. Hatter, 32, of Springfield, forklift driver.