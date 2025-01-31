25CV0092: PNC Bank, National Association v. Colton W. Harsh, breach of contract.

25CV0093: JP Morgan Mortgage Acquisition Corp. v. Capital One Bank USA NA, Clark County Treasurer, State of Ohio Department of Taxation, State of Ohio, Bureau of Workers' Compensation, Beth Turner, Bethany A. Turner, Bethany Ann Turner, Ronald E. Turner, Ronald E. Turner, JR, United States of America, Department of the Treasurer, foreclosure.

25CV0094:Towne Mortgage Company v. Ally Financial, Inc., MVB Moorgate Corporation, Jack Ponder, The United States of America, Treasurer of Clark County, Unknown Spouse, if any, of Jack Ponder, foreclosure.

25CV0095: Charles Aiple v. Dustin Logan, Ohio Tort Recovery Unit, State Farm Insurance Company, personal injury.

25CV0096: Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC v. Bridgewater Homeowners Association, Inc., Clark County Treasurer, Megan Neff, Robert Neff, United States of America, Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, foreclosure.

All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

Angela M. Frederick, 44, of Springfield, dispatcher and Jennifer R. Wiedenheft, 49, of Springfield, storekeeper/corrections.

William H. Alexander III, 23, of Enon, global manager and Kaylee R. Cahall-Potter, 21, of Enon, stay at home mom.

Andrew C. Courtney, 23, of Springfield, dairy clerk and Trae D. Pyles, 20, of Springfield, cashier.

