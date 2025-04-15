25CV0342: JPMorgan Chase Bank, NA v. Mary E. Krasovic, breach of contract.

25CV0343: SAC Finance Inc. v. Kelly A. Borders, breach of contract.

25CV0344: Michael Nolden v. Michael Cabrera, Martha Garcia, Medical Mutual of Ohio, Perkin Insurance, Raymond Stanford, personal injury.

25CV0345: Deutsche Bank National Trust Company, as Trustee for Ameriquest Mortgage Securities Inc., Asset-Backed Pass-Through Certificates, Series2005-R7 v. Ameriquest Mortgage Company, Onemain Financial Group, LLC, Elden W. Stumbo, Sandra E. Stumbo, Treasurer of Clark County, US Bank National Association, not in its individual Capacity, but solely as trustee of NRZ Recovery Trust, foreclosure.

25CV0346: PennyMac Loan Services, LLC v. Bridgewater Homeowners Association, Inc., Darius Funches, Daijahnique R. Jones, Treasurer of Clark County, United States of America, foreclosure.

25CV0347: Habitat for Humanity of Greater Dayton, Inc., an Ohio non-profit corporation v. Clark County Ohio Treasurer, Natalie Y. Clay, John Doe, Unknown Spouse, if any, of Natalie Y. Clay, foreclosure.

All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

Alexander Gallegos, 21, of Medway, iron worker and Brenda Fernandez, 21, of New Carlisle, teacher assistant.

Morgan R. Turnmire, 26, of Springfield, registered nurse and Malique A. Blackburn, 27, of Springfield, sales advocate.

Property transfers, also called real estate transactions, have moved to the Sunday HomesPlus section of the Springfield News-Sun.