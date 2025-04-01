25CV0281: Absolute Resolutions Investments LLC v. Matthew L. Glover, action for money.

25CV0282: Trustaff Travel Nurses, LLC v. Aventura of Oakwood Village LLC, action for money.

25CV0283: Eagle Loan Company of Ohio Inc. v. Joshua J. Forshey, Tyressa Stillgess, action for money.

25CV0284: Eagle Loan Company of Ohio Inc. v. Charles A. Earles, action for money.

25CV0285: Eagle Loan Company of Ohio Inc. v. Rachelle R. Yancey, action for money.

25CV0286: Eagle Loan Company of Ohio Inc. v. Joseph C. Smith, action for money.

25CV0287: Eagle Loan Company of Ohio Inc. v. Jacon Mowery, Sabreena Mowery, action for money.

25CV0288: Shayna White v. Bud Antle, Inc Dole Vegetables, Inc., Bureau of Workers’ Compensation, bureau of workers comp appeal.

Marriage licenses:

Mauro E. Betancourt Vega, 24, of Springfield, packer and Greicy C. Canquiz Quintero, 27, of Springfield, packer.

Kenty F. C. Limpreux, 27, of Springfield, student and Bydelson Alcante, 34, of Springfield, delivery driver.

Julie A. Morgan, 34, of Enon, services asst. and Cody M. Willfong, 31, of Enon, engineering.

Mary R. Stephan-Saunders, 23, of Springfield, registered nurse and Hunter C. Kaffenbarger, 25, of Springfield, pipe welder.

