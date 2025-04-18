25CV0353: Home City Federal Savings Bank of Springfield v. Clark County Treasurer, James Doe(s) and Jane Doe(s), (names and addresses unknown) the Unknown Heirs, Devisees, Legatees, Beneficiaries, Next od Kin, Executors, Administrators, Personal Representatives and Assigns of Constance J. Alexander, Deceased and their unknown spouses, if any, John Doe(s) and Jan Doe(s), (names and addresses unknown) the Unknown Guardians of Minor and/or Incompetent Heirs of Constance J. Alexander, Deceased, John Doe, unknown tenant, if any, of 4917 Auston Street, Springfield, OH 45502, Northland Condominium Owners Association, Inc., The Richwood Banking Company, foreclosure.

25CV0354: LoanDepot.com, LLC v. Clark County Ohio Treasurer, Bryan L. Littler, Unknown Spouse of Bryan L Littler, if any, foreclosure.

25CV0355: Park National Bank, Security National Bank, Division of The Park National Bank v. Clark County Treasurer, Jack Doe, name unknown, Unknown Tenant, if any, Jan Doe, name unknown, Unknown Tenant, if any, John Doe, name unknown, the unknown spouse, if any, of Linda L. Wallace, Joseph Doe, name unknown, Unknown Tenant, if any, Linda L. Wallace, foreclosure.

25CV0356: Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. v. Clark County Treasurer, Michelle L. Smart, Unknown Spouse, if any, of Michelle L. Smart, foreclosure.

25CV0357: American Express National Bank v. Danny Hixon, breach of contract.

25CV0358: American Express National Bank v. Xiaofang Zou, breach of contract.

25CV0359: U.S. Bank National Association not in its individual capacity but solely as Owner Trustee for RCF 2 Acquisition Trust v. Susan Arnold, Susan L. Arnold, Clark County Treasurer, John Doe Name Unknown, the Unknown Spouse of Susan L. Arnold, AKA Susan Arnold (if any), foreclosure.

25CV0360: American Express National Bank v. Brian E. Weber OD, Brian E. Webber, O.D., LLC, Brian Weber, breach of contract.

25CV0361: American Express National Bank v. Brian E. Weber OD, Brian Weber, Brian E. Weber, Websware, Websware Professional Systems, Inc., breach of contract.

25CV0362: Simon Investment Properties, LLC v. US Bank National Association as successor in interest to First Franklin, a division of National City Bank, US Bank National Association, as Trustee, in Trust for registered holders of First Franklin Mortgage Loan Trust, mortgage loan asset-backed certificates, series 2007-FF1, at C/O Selected Portfolio Sericing, Inc., quiet title.

Marriage licenses:

Gabriel A. Stanton, 23, of New Carlisle, firefighter and Caitlynn Brogley, 23, of New Carlisle, phlebotomist.

Alyson M. Dixon, 26, of Springfield, N/A and Jovan A. Taylor, 19, of Springfield, Marine Corps.

