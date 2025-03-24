All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

Wyatt T. Geesaman, 24, of Dayton, KY, sales and Hallie R. Wilt, 25, of Dayton, KY, compliance director.

Dearion D. J. Channels, 23, of Springfield, Amazon and Kerline Saincy, 29, of Springfield, warehouse worker.

David R. Danku, 59, of South Charleston, in-home sales and Lori L. Huggins, 63, of South Charleston, sales.

Jose A. Sanchez Ramirez, 31, of Springfield, landscape and Fabiola Roblero Ramirez, 30, of Springfield, none.

Cole D. Draper, 34, of Springfield, detention supervisor and Bethany N. Moehn, 30, of Springfield, appraisal admin.

Jonathan K. Angell, 21, of Springfield, student and Natalie G. Parrett, 21, of Springfield, physical therapy assist.

Danielle E. Baltrusch, 27, of Springfield, warehouse worker and Dean R. Brelje, 25, of Springfield, warehouse worker.

Pierson R. Travis, 19, of Springfield, tree worker and Destinie R. Mingee, 21, of Springfield, N/A.

