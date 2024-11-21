24CV0883: Veracity Resourcing and Services, LLC v. Aventura at Oakwood Village LLC, action for money.

24CV0884: Brandon Truss, President/CEO v. Nellene Arnett, Secretary/COO, James Isley, Treasurer/CFO, complaint for partition.

24CV0885: Ryan P. Allen v. Joseph M. Seng, SR, Sleeping Bear Storage, replevin.

24CV0886: HS Financial Group, LLC v. Ashley Stem, breach of contract.

All cases are up-to-date.

Property transfers:

Gary L. Frost to Muayad Qendah, 1517 Parker St., Springfield; $53,000.

Anita Wilt to Melody A. and Howard A. Robbins Sr., 704 Catherine St., Springfield; $0.

Fred S. Pelfrey to Pelfreys Rentals LLC, 934-936, 1430-1432 Catherine St., Springfield; $0.

Geoffrey A. and Penny J. Barth to Geoffrey A. and Penny J. Barth, trustees, 1800 Fulton Ave., Springfield; $0.

Thomas R. Salyer to Abel and Odelyne Edouard, 225 S. Greenmount Ave., Springfield; $70,000.

Connie Davis to 706 S. Burnett Inc., 1621 E. Pleasant St., Springfield; $72,000.

Shawn Rife to Rife Property Management LLC, 1013-1015 Lagonda Ave., Springfield; $0.

Punjashib Investment Company to Punjasahib Investment Company, 1606, 1610, 1616 E. Main St., Springfield; $0.

Clark County Land Reutilization Corp to Chris Walker, 412 S. Wittenberg Ave., Springfield; $0.

U.S. Bank National Association Trustee to Max Bateau, 220-222 E. Euclid Ave., Springfield; $55,700.

Clark County Land Reutilization Corp to Nancy Lewis, 509 E. Liberty St., Springfield; $0.

Patricia A. Chastain to Danny and Alice Daniels, 9517 Lower Valley Pike, Medway; $269,900.

Mary Lou Pascarella to Austin Wening, 108 W. Birch Road, Medway; $77,700.

Paula S. Wallace to Robert R. and Linda J. Staton, 791 Aspen Road, New Carlisle; $185,000.

Amy K. Owens to Jorge M. Barajas, 1661 Hartley Ave., New Carlisle; $87,000.

Dwayne F. Robertson and Tessa N. Davis to Dwayne E. Robertson, 1725 Dale Ridge Road, New Carlisle; $0.

Buckeye Homes Buyers LLC to Tyler J. Graham, 728 Cliffside Drive, New Carlisle; $179,900.

Sears Investment Properties LLC to Elizabeth P. Bair and Michael W. Muir, 1044 Grissom Ave., New Carlisle; $164,900.

Jimmy S. Kitchens to Paula S. Slade, 1360 Cooper Ave., New Carlisle; $155,000.

Anthony M. and Sydney Kitchen to Blake N. Peake, 336 S. Tecumseh Road, Springfield; $239,900.

Amanda E. Hines to Brenda L. Moore, 1059 Steven Circle Drive, New Carlisle; $216,900.

Bruce S. Eggleston to Chanida Vutisalchavakul, 314, 315 S. Main St., New Carlisle; $0.

John S. Juergensen to George Carl, 408 Falcon Drive, New Carlisle; $170,000.

Charlotte M. Rogers to Jacob Rogers, 1108 Edgebrook Ave., New Carlisle; $112,200.

Charles Sharp to Kenneth R. and Danette D. Sharp, 404 Kennison Ave., New Carlisle; $160,000.

Kimberly K. Northup to Andrew C. and Brooklyn K. Franzen, 2800 Fox Hollow Road, Springfield; $250,000.

Gary L. and Wanda L. Seegraves to Gary L. and Wanda L. Seegraves, trustees, 3421 Turner Drive, Springfield; $0.

John A. Brubaker to John L. Brubaker, 1000 E. Jackson Road, Springfield; $0.

Joseph M. Donley to Justin D. and Chelsea M. Donley, 2338 Cottingham Road S., Springfield; $92,500.

Bernadine R. Ross to Bernadine R. Ross, trustee, 3584 Dolly Varden Road, South Charleston; $0.

Carrol L. Rice to Kenneth and Tammy Trimble, 3020 Uplands Drive, Springfield; $202,000.

Mr. Deeds LLC to Sherman Garrison Properties LLC, 7126 Dayton-Springfield Road, Enon; $135,000.

Juventina A. and Lovonna Myers to John and Erica Wolf, 29 W. Hunter Drive, Enon; $430,000.

Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Donna Mabin, 4236 Moorefield Road, Springfield; $0.

Margaret H. Johnson to Ernst Blot, 2933 Ashlar Drive, Springfield; $259,500.

Kermit D. Delk, trustee to Triston McGuire and Brianna Gilbert, 1858 Devon Drive, Springfield; $289,900.

Kevin Miller to KM, 4111 Middle Urbana Road, Springfield; $0.

Denise R. Mercado to Denise R. Mercado and Kenneth P. Roberts, 5502 Ridgewood Road E., Springfield; $0.

Ryan L. Price, trustee to Ronald K. and Melinda J. Bennett, 1588 Willow Road, Springfield; $340,000.

Robert A. K. and Rachel L. Erie to Ralph and Sharlene M. Newman, 577 Hiser Ave., Springfield; $365,000.

Todd Bootz to Kimberly S. and Raymond Blagg Jr., 4168 Midfield St., Springfield; $525,000.