25CV0665: PHH Asset Services LLC v. Clark County Treasurer, General Electric Credit Union, Jonathan D. Hart, Unknown Spouse, if any of Jonathan D. Hart, foreclosure.

25CV0666: Wright-Patt Credit Union Inc. v. Audrey E. Ramey, Unknown Spouse If Any Of Audrey E Ramey Name Unknown, Unknown Spouse If Any Of Carter E. Vanover Jr. Name Unknown, Unknown Spouse If Any Of Thoamseah Vanover Name Unknown, Carter E. Vanover, JR, Thomaseah Vanover, foreclosure.

All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

Lawrenson R. O’Marra, 36, of Springfield, unemployed (Door Dash) and Marilyn Present, 26, of Springfield, unemployed.

Jasmine A. Ballew-Tipton, 28, of New Carlisle, forklift operator and Gary E. Lovato II, 35, of New Carlisle, forklift operator.

Property transfers, also called real estate transactions, have moved to the Sunday HomesPlus section of the Springfield News-Sun.