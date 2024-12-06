24CV0925: Lendmark Financial Services, LLC v. Kylie Williams, breach of contract.

24CV0926: Lendmark Financial Services, LLC v. Edward W. Smith, breach of contract.

All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

Edonce Isaac, 35, of Springfield, Forvia and Ilienise Guerrier, 33, of Springfield, Forvia.

Kirsten D. Bowen, 46, of Springfield, general manager and Levi K. Gaulding, 47, of Springfield, fork lift driver.

Property transfers:

Joseph L. Delossantos to Leslie M. Lenoci, 2050 Duquesne Drive, Springfield; $0.

Jack C. and Jean A. Gamble to Jack C. Gamble, 2483 Dayton-Springfield Road, Springfield; $0.

Bradley J. Frost to Kevan Dilworth, 687 Shrine Road, Springfield; $446,000.

Garley O. Parsons and Deborah A. Warnock to Garley O. and Deborah A. Parsons, 2805 Cottonwood Drive, Springfield; $0.

Elaine S. Stevenson to Shane P. and Abigail E. O’Connor, 420 Lander Drive, Springfield; $698,000.

Comfort Living LLC to Paul J. and Alyssa M. Cavinee, 2695 E. Possum Road, Springfield; $390,000.

William G. and Sally S. Sroufe to William G. Sroufe, 3445 Ventura Ave., Springfield; $0.

David A. Secrist to April M. Cooper, 2845 Springfield-Jamestown Road, Springfield; $263,700.

NVR Inc. to Schella J. and Jobne J. Louis, 217 S. Tuttle Road, Springfield; $324,300,

NVR Inc. to Joel Sylpha, 224 London Ave., Springfield; $290,000.

NVR Inc. to Gary W. and Maria D. Pagan, 234 London Ave., Springfield; $318,000.

Joseph E. Sisler to Lester S. Addis, 2912 Columbus Ave., Springfield; $95,000.

Patricia A. and Paul E. Greene Sr. to Patricia A. Greene, 2024 Waltham Ave., Springfield; $0.

Michele Kelly to Charles and Carolyn K. Spencer, 1145 Armsgate Road, Springfield; $204,000.

Bryant Family Properties LLC to Mo Mad Dad Properties LLC, 545 Portage Path, Springfield; $400,000.

Angella C. Boetticher to Fifi S. Construction LLC, 1224 W. High St., Springfield; $46,000.

Das 1 Financials LLC to Juan C. Campos, 435 W. Mulberry St., Springfield; $10,000.

Sam and Megan J. Bryant to Mo Mad Dad Properties LLC, 1354 Concord Ave., Springfield; $160,000.

Forest H. Warren Jr. to Billy Warren, 910 Grant St., Springfield; $0.

Holly L. Fischer to New Ohio Investments LLC, 640 Riverside Drive, Springfield; $285,000.

Jacob W. Harvey to Alan S. Krajewski, 700 Snowhill BLvd., Springfield; $227,000.

The Dhingra Family Limited Partnership to Angela Hawke, 1531 B. N. Plum St., Springfield; $109,000.

Phillip M. and Ellen J. Hafle to Ellen J. Hafle, 1930 Broadway St., Springfield; $0.

Bryant Family Properties LLC to Mo Mad Dad Properties LLC, 1712 W. North St., Springfield; $400,000.

Karen S. and Michael E. Wollum to US Bank National Association, 2108 N. Hadley Road, Springfield; $54,100.

Premier Property Rentals LTD to Kaylah McClure, 2127 S. Hadley Road, Springfield; $141,900.

Bryant Family Properties LLC to Mo Mad Dad Properties LLC, 2314 Van Buren Ave., Springfield; $400,000.

Bryant Family Properties LLC to Mo Mad Dad Properties LLC, 2739 Morton Drive, Springfield; $400,000.

Samuel W. Clouse to Lisa Schoneberger, 1129 Reaper Ave., Springfield; $0.

Arlene P. Ray to Comfort Living LLC, 703 N. Burnett Road, Springfield; $62,500.

Bryant Family Properties LLC to Mo Mad Dad Properties LLC, 2315 Hillside Ave., Springfield; $400,000.

Louie D. Brown to Ginger L. Horton, 416 Belleaire Ave., Springfield; $0.

Desarie M. Oppy to Evan Huemmer, 1822 Fulton Ave., Springfield; $139,200.

David B. Sheldon to Ashleigh Crall and Travis Lookabaugh, 1802 Sweetbriar Lane N., Springfield; $138,000.

Mary K. and Michael T. Hannon to Mary K. Hannon, 724 Kenton St., Springfield; $0.

Husted Enterprises LLC to Husted Properties LLC, 1670 Edwards Ave., Springfield; $20,000.

Jordon Crytes to Jordan Creyts, 1050 Lagonda Ave., Springfield; $0.

Daniel C. Romine to Petes Corner Bar LLC, 1070 Warder St., Springfield; $70,000.

Clark County Land Reutilization Corp to Ohio Premier Holdings LLC, 1037-1037 Warder St., Springfield; $0.

Donald P. and Martha V. McNeil to Martha V. McNeil, 2032 Miracle Mile Road, Springfield; $0.

Earl F. Blankenship to Elmer Gonzales, 1428 S. Fountain Ave., Springfield; $60,100.

The City of Springfield Ohio to Femme Yogipreneur LLC, 1841 Clifton Ave., Springfield; $0.

MBC II LLC to Donald A. Williams, 200 S. Wittenberg Ave., Springfield; $140,000.