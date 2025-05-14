Breaking: 1 dead in early morning Springfield shooting

Clark County Common Pleas Court cases

1 hour ago
Current cases:

25CV0430: U.S. Bank National Association v. Mary E. Londen, action for money.

25CV0431: American Express National Bank v. Amber L. Bricker, action for money.

25CV0432: Hickory Hollow Rentals, LLC v. Darla Danyele Bowman, Paul Edward Cafaro, replevin.

All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

Jessica M. Newell, 29, of Springfield, factory worker and Anthony L. Keeton, 27, of Springfield, factory worker.

Ryan A. Wagoner, 29, of Springfield, service technician and Kyra R. K. Weekes, 26, of Springfield, unemployed.

Property transfers, also called real estate transactions, have moved to the Sunday HomesPlus section of the Springfield News-Sun.

