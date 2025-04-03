25CV0298: General Electric Credit Union v. Jonathan Hart, action for money.

25CV0299: American Express National Bank v. John Jones, John M. Jones, action for money.

25CV0300: American Express National Bank v. Robert Westendorf, action for money.

All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

Sonya R. Swain, 56, of Springfield, transportation facility and Kevin L. Goodwin, 60, of Springfield, ambulance driver.

