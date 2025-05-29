25CV0461: Carrington Mortgage Services LLC v. Clark County Treasurer, Jennifer S. Stice, unknown spouse of Jennifer S. Stice, foreclosure.

25CV0462: Priscilla Harris v. FCA US LLC, breach of contract.

25CV0463: Carrington Mortgage Services LLC v. Clark County Treasurer, Aaryn J. Marks, Phillip C. Thomas’s Unknown Heirs, Devisees, Legatees, and Assigns, if any; State of Ohio Department of Taxation; unknown spouse, if any, of Aaryn J. Marks; foreclosure.

All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

Laprecious L. Anthony, 35, of Springfield, and Servilus Badeau, 38, of Springfield, UPS.

Lena M. Hayden, 28, of Springfield, homemaker, and Lucas A. White, 28, of Springfield, Cassanos.

Property transfers, also called real estate transactions, have moved to the Sunday HomesPlus section of the Springfield News-Sun.