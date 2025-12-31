Breaking: New postmark policy by USPS could cause issues for people

Clark County Common Pleas Court cases

Current cases:

25CV1100: MPLI Capital Holdings IV, c/o Glennon Law Firm, LLC v. Richard Diss, breach of contract.

25CV1101: Capital One, N.A. c/o Zwicker & Associate, P.C. v. Johnny M. Brooks, breach of contract.

25CV1102: Capital One, N.A. c/o Zwicker & Associate, P.C. v. Laura A. Snyder, breach of contract.

25CV1103: Selene Finance, LP v. Clark County Treasurer, Devan Speakman, Sean Speakman, Wyatte Speakman,

25CV1104: Unknown Administrator, Executor or Fiduciary, Unknown Heirs, Next of Kin, Unknown Spouses, Devisees, Legatees, Creditors and Beneficiaries of The Estate of Greggory W. Speakman, Deceased, Unknown Occupant/Tenant, If Any, Name Unknown, Unknown Spouse of Devan Speakman, If Any, Name Unknown, Unknown Spouse of Sean Speakman, If Any, Name Unknown, Unknown Spouse of Wyatte Speakman, If Any, Name Unknown, foreclosure.

All cases are up-to-date.

Property transfers, also called real estate transactions, have moved to the Sunday HomesPlus section of the Springfield News-Sun.

