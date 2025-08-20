25CV0712: SAC Finance, Inc. v. Douglas D. Hass, Tammy L. Hass, breach of contract.

25CV0713: Velocity Investments, LLC v. Jessica Zinkhon, breach of contract.

25CV0714: Wells Fargo Bank, NA as Trustee for Bear Stearns Asset Backed Securities I Trust 2004-BO1 v. Jennifer Cashin, Clark County Treasurer, Unknown Spouse, if any of Jennifer Cashin, foreclosure.

25CV0715: Marsha J. Wheelock v. Navistar, Inc., Stephanie B. McCloud, Administrator, bureau of workers comp appeal.

Marriage licenses:

Francisco Michel, 30, of Springfield, pastor and Fania Hyppolite, 27, of Springfield, cosmetologist.

Robert J. McCormick, Jr., 21, of Kaneohe Bay, Hawaii, military and Taleah M. Travis, 18, of Springfield, direct support professional.

Autumn R. C. Dixon, 25, of South Charleston, Solvita and Noah T. Hall, 27, of South Charleston, self employed.

