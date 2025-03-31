25CV0272: LoanDepot.com, LLC v. Clark County Ohio Treasurer, Gary Peltier, Andrea Wallace, UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF Andrea Wallace, IF ANY, foreclosure.

25CV0273: Mariner Finance, LLC v. Barbara S. Gilmore, action for money.

25CV0274: Mariner Finance, LLC v. Darrell L. Holbrook, action for money.

25CV0275: Mariner Finance, LLC v. Dallas R. Topping, action for money.

25CV0276: Mariner Finance, LLC v. Carla Sparks, Penny L. Stringfellow, action for money.

25CV0277: Mariner Finance, LLC v. Lindsay Ann Norton, Anthony Earl Price, action for money.

25CV0278: Mariner Finance, LLC v. Christopher A. Breese, Cheryl L. Hubbard, action for money.

25CV0279: Eagle Loan Company of Ohio Inc. v. Destiny Kelley, Troy Kelley, action for money.

All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

Dave Jean, 30, of Springfield, FC Associate and Marie M. Limpreux, 24, of Springfield FC Associate.

Renee N. Raines, 23, of South Charleston, teacher and Timothy D. Tincher, 24, of South Charleston, order picker.

Damien J. Zinkhorn, 30, of Springfield, employed and Courtnie J. J. Testerment, 31, of Springfield, employed.

Nathan Z. Hurst, 33, of Troy, city letter carrier and Kassandra J. Aills, 33, of Springfield, registered nurse.

Marquis A. Holiday, 29, of Springfield, Home Depot and Sevval Dural, 28, of Columbus.

Laura L. Ramer, 57, of Springfield, none and Paige A. Elliott, 28, of Springfield, dental receptionist.

Erin L. Ristau, 45, of Springfield, human resources and William L. Wilcox, 43, of Springfield, warehousing.

